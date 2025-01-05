The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it was not contemplating the destruction of six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

INEC, in a post on its X handle, formerly Twitter @inecnigeria, advised the public to discountenance the story published in a newspaper (Not LEADERSHIP).

The report said INEC was contemplating a policy to withdraw and destro PVCs that have remained uncollected for a decade.

According to the report, the recommendation was among 208 proposals arising from the commission’s review of the 2023 general elections.

However, INEC in the post responding to the report said: “Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper report that the Commission is contemplating the destruction of over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration.

“The report is incorrect. At no time did the Commission contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs. The public is advised to discountenance the story.”