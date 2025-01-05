Two abducted clergymen with the Brethren in Nigeria, known as Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN), Rev. James Kwayang and his Secretary, Rev. Ishaku Chiwar have been freed by their abductors.

President of the EYN, Rev. Dr. Daniel Mbaya confirmed the release of the clerics on Sunday through the Media and Communication office of the church.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the pastors were freed one week after their abduction by unknown kidnappers in the Malabu area of Fufore local government area of the state.

It is unclear if ransom was paid before the release of the pastors as at the time of filing this report.

The Media and Communication Officer of the Church, Mr Mbursa Jinatu who confirmed their release in a statement on behalf of the president of the church said, “The president also asked me to appreciate your prayers and support on behalf of the church.

“As we celebrate the safe return of these two dedicated servants of God, we are reminded of the power of collective prayer and support.

“Let’s continue to lift up our nation in prayer, seeking God’s guidance, protection, and blessings.”

Police is yet to comment on the release of the EYN pastors as all efforts to get the reaction of the state command proved abortive at the time of filing this report.