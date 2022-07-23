The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has opened eight special centres in Lagos State for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) for them to have seamless registration in the state.

The Head of INEC Voter Registry, Muyiwa Yusuf who disclosed this at a briefing on Friday in Lagos said the exercise which is slated for July 25th and 26th, would be done in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, (LASODA).

The eight designated centres are Ikorodu- Ikorodu Central LG; Badagry- Ability and Disability Centre, Ajara; Ikeja- Old Secretariat; Lagos Island- Onikan Youth Centre; Epe- Sports Recreation Centre; Idi-Araba Correctional Centre; Teslim Balogun Stadium and Oko-Baba, Ebute-Metta.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Mr. Oluwadamilare Ogundairo said the special centres are fortified with extra facilities to capture PWDs who may not be able to have their registration done with the normal biometric process.

According to him, the process was essential for mobilisation and proper inclusion of PWDs in the electoral process.

He said LASODA has been working closely with INEC to make registration and revalidation procedures flexible to accommodate PWDs.

According to him, the proactive response of the engagement with INEC bore the response to make the special arrangement for the same across the scheduled centres.

He said: “Another critical aspect is the understanding of the fact that lack of political participation could also endear the community of PWD to exclusion, discrimination and poverty also.”

This, he said, underscores why the Government took it essential “to create special centres across the State for persons with disabilities to get registered, revalidate their details in the INEC voter database.”

According to him, the office has been engaging seriously with INEC “to ensure the electoral process in Nigeria is inclusive and conducive for people with disabilities.”

