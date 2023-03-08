Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Bauchi State has assured electorates of early arrivals of election material and commencement of elections across the state.

The resident electoral commissioner (REC), in Bauchi, Alhaji Mohammed Nura, gave the assurance at the end of the security meeting on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the meeting was “essentially to review what happened during the last presidential and national assembly election held Saturday, February 25. We want to correct the anomalies and to conduct a successful election on Saturday March 11, 2023.

“We want to assures the general public that election materials would arrive polling unit early and commencement of elections proper

“This time around we will relent on our efforts and we will make sure that elections commence at stipulated time at all polling units.”

The REC also explained that the meeting looked at the security structure and their significance to the success of hitch free election in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, who was represented by the deputy commissioner of police (Operations), Mohammed Bello Shehu, cautioned political leaders, candidates and the youths against violence.

He said the security agencies would ensure putting in place prevention strategies that would provide enabling environment for peaceful conduct of election

“We will embark on the drastic measures came after a careful review of the past election and activities and improve on that for hitch free election on Saturday, March 11, 2023,” Alhassan said

The CP stated that the committee sought for support and cooperation of law-abiding citizens on the foregoing, “politicians are hereby advised to prevail on their followers to be cautious and law-abiding.

“Violators will be arrested and arraigned in court for appropriate sanctions in accordance with the provision of the law,” he said.