Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Anambra state, Mrs Elizabeth Agwu has disclosed that there are about 132,626 unclaimed permanent voters cards (PVCs) across the 21 local government areas in Anambra state.

While Ogbaru local has the highest number of unclaimed PVCs with a total of 16,755; Idemili-North has l16,256; Aguata 12,675; Onitsha South 12,274; Onitsha North 9,990; Nnewi North 8,700; Anambra East 7,717; Oyi 7,582; Njikoka 7,009, Anaocha has the least number of only 885 unclaimed PVCs.

Unclaimed PVCs in other local governments are as follows: Orumba South 6,566; Awka- South 4,539; Ihiala 4,058; Ekwusigo 3,350; Orumba North 2,393; Nnewi South 1,841 and Awka North 1,543 unclaimed PVCs.

The INEC boss who disclosed the number of unclaimed PVCs in each of the local governments during stakeholders’ meeting attended by traditional rulers, town union leaders, officials of National Orientation Agency, (NOA) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) political party leaders, media, among several others held at the commission’s state secretariat, Awka, yesterday described the situation as unhealthy for entrenchment of democratic governance in the state.

Stating that she deliberately convened the meeting so that the Commission and critical stakeholders will jointly plan on how to ensure that the 2023 general election was conducted free, fair and credible, Mrs Agwu pleaded with traditional rulers and town union leaders to assist in sensitising registered voters in their respective communities to go to the INEC offices in their local government to collect their PVCs.

She stated that beginning from today, the commission’s local government offices in the state will be open daily from morning till 6pm, including on Saturdays and Sundays to enable those who have not collected their PVCs to go and collect them.

She gave out her mobile telephone number at the meeting advised anyone who goes to any local government within the period from morning till 6pm, but, could not find an INEC staff to attend to him or her to call her pledging that she will make sure that the did not go without being attended to.

Responding to a proposal for the commission to use the palaces of traditional rulers for the distribution of the PVCs to make it easier for collection the INEC boss stated that the law does not permit the commission to hand a PVC to someone who is not the original owner, but, advised that any traditional ruler who applies to her office in writing, and guarantees to provide security for the PVCs and commission’s staff who will bring them to his palace for distribution directly to their owner, she will approve such application.