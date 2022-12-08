Itsekiri sons have filed a lawsuits against President Muhammadu Buhari, the national assembly, the attorney general of the Federation (AGF) and Lauretta Onochie before the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta state over non inclusion in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and appointment of Onochie as chairman.

In a pre-action notice, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Comrade Amaechi Ogbonna, Prince Tsola Emiko Amoye, and Prince Isaac Dorsu, who are intending claimants, asked the court to revoke President Buhari’s nomination of Onochie as the case’s first defendant and substitute someone from any of the Itsekiri communities that produce oil in her place as chairman of the NDDC.

In a pre-action notice submitted on their behalf by Robinson Ariyo & Co. and the chambers of Jolone Ikomi, Esq. they also sort the court’s order directing President Buhari to invoke and apply the relevant statutes’ spirit and intent, which calls for taking the size of the contribution into account when making nominations for, and vetting candidates for, the position of chairman or managing director on the board of the NDDC.

As required by the NDDC Act, they further ask the court to prevent Buhari or his appointees from establishing the board with Onochie or any other non-oil producing community member.

They also asked the court to order the AGF to ensure adherence to the spirit and intent of the pertinent statutes as well as the overarching goals of national unity, equity and peaceful coexistence as well as the principle of distributive justice.

They further sort an order of injunction prohibiting Onochie or her proxies from presenting themselves as a representative to fill the Delta state slot on the governing board of the NDDC.