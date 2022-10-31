Worried by the problems of maternal infertility in Nigeria, a Gynaecologist and specialist in special birth process, In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Dr. Oladipo Shittu, has allayed fears that children born through the process usually develop mental illness.

Dismissing such misconceptions, Dr. Shittu, who spoke in an interview in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, explained that children born through the process are always normal with complete senses and normal development.

He stressed that “children born through IVF are totally normal and beautiful”, adding that such claims can only be found to be true if the person in question has a hereditary problem.

Dr. Shittu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Shelterd’ IVF and Fertility Centre, Uyo, said: “A child born through IVF is totally normal and beautiful. Some people have the misconception that babies born through IVF have mental problems, it is totally untrue, unless the woman has hereditary problem.”

The medical doctor who is also a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons with special training in IVF, also faulted the claim by some religious leaders that, “IVF is man trying to be God.”

“The belief by some religious leaders that IVF is ungodly is not true”, maintaining that he had since the establishment of the Centre, deconstructed such misconceptions in the mind’s of some people in the state.

“Misconceptions are rife, some religious leaders believe that IVF is ungodly, that it is man trying to be God, and I must say that when I brought IVF to the state, I have to deconstruct the misconception about IVF; it is not man trying to be God, rather it is the idea that God impacted in man because God is a scientist.

“When we transfer embryos we have absolutely no power over the implant, we always tell patients that when we transfer we have no power to implant, it only God that determines implantation. So, IVF is man been used by God and not man trying to be God”, he stressed.