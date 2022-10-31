Pandemonium broke out in Sabo- Oke area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday as four masked armed men robbed the occupants of a Lexus car in a daylight attack.

The event according to an eyewitness happened at about 1.00pm.

He added that the suspected armed robbers who had trailed their victims to the area, shot sporadically into the air to scare residents and passersby, after which they pounced on the two occupants of the Lexus car marked “Sarkin Samari Bacita”.

The source told LEADERSHIP that the sum of N6m was carted away from the car by the suspected armed robbers.

“The hoodlums, who were in Toyota Camry (Muscle) car, had trailed a Lexus car marked, “Sarkin Samarin Bacita” with two occupants inside at the time of the incident. The car should be that of a traditional title holder in Bacita in Edu local government area of the state. The Lexus car was going on the street, with two people inside the vehicle when suddenly the Toyota Camry (muscle) with about four guys in mask, heavily armed, overtook it and carted away cash said to be about N6m inside a bag,” the source added.

The eyewitness, who said that no one was injured in the attack, added that some police officers later accompanied the two victims to the scene of the robbery to carry out investigation.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the matter has been transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.