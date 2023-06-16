Inflation Rises For 5 Straight Months To 22.41%

Intense insecurity that has largely affected the food supply chain in Nigeria has caused a spike in headline inflation to a record 22.41 percent in May 2023 when the nation transitioned to a new administration.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that was released yesterday showed an increase in headline inflation rate to 22.41 percent relative to April 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.22 percent.

The rise in the food inflation on year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, Yam and other tubers, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, fruits, meat, vegetable, Spirit.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in May 2023 was 2.19 per cent, this was

0.06% higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2023 (2.13 per cent).