Inisha community in Odo Otin local government area of Osun State has pledged their support to the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.

The delegation led by the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Oyedele Fasikun while on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Osogbo said though the community is aware of the defection of one of their illustrious sons, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun from PDP to APC his action was personal.

Oba Fasikun who acknowledged the impact of the Adeleke government on the development of Inisha said the entire community is solidly behind the PDP government and would vote massively for Adeleke come 2026.

Also speaking, an illustrious son of Ede, Hon. Kunle said Oyedokun who was a former member of the board of trustees (BoT) of PDP never consulted with stakeholders in the town before he decided to dump PDP adding that his defection would not affect the bulk votes for Adeleke in Inishaland come 2026.

In his response, Governor Adeleke who appreciated the visit of the community leaders said as a leader, he was committed to the well-being of every citizen and the development of every community in Osun, the reason he was elected.

On Oyedokun’s defection, Adeleke expressed surprise at the decision of the elder statesman but expressed optimism that Oyedokun who had served at the highest hierarchy of administration within the party would return to base soonest.

The governor assured the people of Osun State of his commitment to the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the Osun people.