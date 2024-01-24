Inspector-general of police (IGP ) Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered the posting of assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to head the intelligence department of the Force at zonal and state commands level nationwide.

Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this was in furtherance of the upscaling of the intelligence department of the Police Force.

He said the posting was premised on the zeal of the IGP to improve and enhance the effectiveness of the intelligence department at every level of the Force as a panacea to addressing the crime rate in the country, in line with his vision statement.

The IGP on assumption of duty reactivated the presidential approval to upgrade the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to the status of a department with the appointment of deputy inspector-general (DIG) Habu Sanni in charge of the new Department of Force Intelligence (DFI).

The IGP has, however, tasked the newly appointed senior officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.

He has further charged them to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experience in the course of discharging their duties towards strengthening the already existing intelligence architecture of the Force. The posting is with immediate effect.