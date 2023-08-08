Insecurity: Army Adopting Emerging Technologies For Operational Efficiency — Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has stressed the need for the utilisation of emerging technologies by the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency.

He noted that employing emerging technologies has provided the Nigerian Army with improved surveillance capabilities, enhanced communication, efficient data management, situational awareness, and strategic decision-making.

The COAS stated this on Tuesday at the Army Headquarters in Abuja during a paper presentation titled, “Emerging Technologies and Operational Efficiency: Implications for the Nigerian Army By 2035”, presented by participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31.

In a statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS commended the participants for what he described as a “well-researched paper.”

Lagbaja noted that the paper presentation will revitalise the Army’s consciousness towards emerging technologies and its implications for operational efficiency.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Army as a sub-system of the larger society was already keying into emerging technologies in its institutions and establishments.

He added that the NA will sustain the development, as it cannot divorce itself completely from the dynamics of both its internal and external environments.

Earlier, the Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the presentation unveiled the potentials of emerging technologies in significantly impacting the present and future operational engagements of the NA.

He noted that as technologies continue to advance, the NA must continue to adopt and integrate evolving innovations in order to maintain a competitive edge in the theatres of operations.

He asserted that the NA must continue to aspire to be a driver of technological changes while constantly providing emerging technologies to enhance decision-making for operational efficiency.