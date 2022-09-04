The Nigerian Army has tasked officers on operational readiness to confront threats facing the nation.

The commander, Defense Headquarters Garrison, Maj. Gen. Elias Attu, gave the charge at closing ceremony of Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQGar) 2022 Combat Proficiency Competition for its officers in the ranks of Captain and Lieutenant.

He said the competition was part of the training activities of the Nigerian Army during the year.

The competition, which commenced on Wednesday, involved weapons handling, obstacle crossing and map reading, aimed at improving their leadership quality, organisational/combat abilities, physical fitness and team spirit.

Attu, who was a special guest, said training was essential to excellent leadership qualities, organisational abilities and esprit de corps amongst personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the teams for the display of competence, adding that the competition had achieved its objectives of fostering camaraderie among the participants and improved their leadership skills.

The commander implored the participants to pass on the knowledge gained from the competition to their subordinates in the various units, departments and establishments.

He said the competition was a testament to the commitment of the garrison towards tackling security challenges and ensure the safety and security of the citizens within the seat of power and its environ.

“We all know that training is key to the success of an armed forces and so for them to be successful in what they are doing, carrying out patrols day and night, they must be very fit.

“That is the essence of this proficiency competition. It is for them to be proficient also in handling the weapons that they have been given and how they are going to administer men under them,” he said.

Attu also commended the garrison for another milestone achievement in implementing another major training event on the Nigerian Army Forecast of Event for the year.

He also thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for his drive at ensuring that every personnel acquired requisite training at all times to keep them combat ready. At the end of the completion, Charlie Team (C) came top as the overall winner with 920 points while Bravo (B) Team came second with 820 points and Alpha Team (A) came third with 814 points.