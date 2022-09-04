The Nigerian Army has denied colluding with killer herdsmen and bandits to terrorise the Southeast and Benue State, describing the recent claim by a civil society organisation, the International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law (Intersociety) as spurious, libelous and derogatory.

Director of army public relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement yesterday said; “The Nigerian Army is not by this reaction denying the presence of black sheep in its fold, just like in any other organisation or institution. This, the Army is very mindful of and actively monitoring and effectively handling within the provisions of extant laws.”

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a libelous, spurious and derogatory narrative credited to one so-called International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law (Intersociety), alleging that the Nigerian military, especially the NA is working with armed herdsmen/bandits to terrorise the Eastern part of the country and Benue state.

“A cursory look at the content reveals a business-as-usual pattern of propaganda by the well-known, paid jobbers and fifth columnists christened Intersociety, who after several failed attempts, still unrepentantly and shamelessly continues to dissipate its energy in mudslinging, all in a futile effort to drag the image and reputation of the NA in the mud, while promoting irredentists, lawless and outlawed organisations.

“Unfortunately for these mischief makers, the highly patriotic and untiring efforts of the Nigerian Army to neutrally defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria is visible enough and boldly seen by all and have received international accolades”.

“It is on this unmistakable pedigree, that the NA wishes to dismiss these concoctions and evil propaganda peddled and served to unsuspecting members of the public by Intersociety, covertly sponsored by IPOB/ESN, with the singular purpose of destabilising our dear nation.

“It is on record, that the NA conducted and will still conduct series of exercises not only in the South Eastern states but across all the states of the Federation, which has reasonably reduced criminality, especially in the South East, where Intersociety’s cohorts like IPOB and ESN could no longer enjoy the freedom of action to unleash death and mayhem on Ndigbo and other Nigerians, who do not support their evil bid.

“Intersociety’s unprofessional posture is crystal clear and evident in its biased and unbalanced submissions and reportage, as it has never openly condemned the atrocious activities of IPOB/ ESN, for which it is fronting.

”