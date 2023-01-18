The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the State over insecurity.

The State chairman of the opposition party, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the party’s Secretary, Chief Ray Emeana, made the call at a press briefing in Owerri, the State capital on Wednesday.

The party said if insecurity persists in Imo State, President Buhari should declare a state of emergency without further delay.

The PDP lamented the spate of attacks on Imo people including its members, saying “As responsible and patriotic stakeholders in Imo State, we can no longer continue to live in denial of the fact that Imo is a peculiar conflict state that requires creative and responsive intervention to manage.”

Further, the party said, “The tragic irony in all of this is that the State Government under Senator Hope Uzodinma, which has a primary responsibility to protect lives and property, is not only incapable of securing the state, but also appears complicit in the escalation of insecurity. Indeed, the APC government of Imo State is widely perceived as a sponsor of terror against political opposition and perceived enemies.”

According to the State chairman of the party, candidates of the PDP had received threats against organising or attending any form of political activity, saying “Our candidates for the elections, leaders and stakeholders of our party are being warned and threatened by unidentified persons to stop all forms of political activities or face unpleasant consequences. This being a consequence of the Governor’s continued worry why members of the opposition are not being targeted by unknown gunmen. In furtherance of these threats, our campaign Rally in Ahiazu Mbaise on 14th January, 2023 was belatedly visited by gunmen, and would have ended in horrific tragedy, but for Providential intervention.”

On the recent attack on the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and PDP candidate for Ideato federal constituency election, Ikenga Ugochinyere, last Saturday in Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of the State, the party called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to provide proof to his claims on why the attack happened.

“That since Senator Hope Uzodinma claims to have knowledge of the agreement between Ikenga Ugochinyere and the unknown gunmen, he should release the agreement and names of the unknown gunmen to security agencies for arrest and immediate prosecution,” the PDP added.

Further, the opposition party called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of DSS, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to rejig the “entire security architecture and security personnel deployed to Imo State with a view to tackling the festering insecurity in the State.”

The PDP reiterated its call for the immediate disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit, saying: “It is worrisome that Ebubeagu, which appears currently positioned as a hit-squad under the DSS, represents a worse nightmare to the people of Imo State, than the organized network of bandits and kidnappers it was established to confront. Indeed, since the deployment of Ebubeagu against separatists groups and agitators, there has been a spike in insecurity to new and intolerable heights, characterized by a vicious cycle of extra-judicial killings and reprisal attacks.”

Further, the party called for the immediate arrest and questioning of Governor Uzodimma’s Special Adviser, Mr Chinasa Nwaneri, following alleged evidence of his threats to Mr Ugochinyere before the latest attack on the latter’s home, and that all the security personnel attached to him be withdrawn because he is not entitled to such.