Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has backed recent comments by United States President Donald Trump on Nigeria’s insecurity, saying Trump “spoke the truth.”

Advertisement

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly complex on Monday, Kalu lamented the spate of killings across the country, noting that victims cut across religious divides.

“Donald Trump spoke the truth; Nigerians are being killed. Whether they are Christians or Muslims, they are Nigerians,” he said.

Advertisement

The Abia North Senator explained that in northern states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Jigawa, where the population is predominantly Muslims, most victims of insecurity were Muslims, while in Christian-dominated states such as Benue and Plateau, Christians were the major casualties.

Kalu added that Trump’s remarks were likely informed by US intelligence assessments.

“Before Donald Trump spoke, the American intelligence community must have found out where these people are residing,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian military to intensify efforts in the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry to curb further loss of lives.