The next generation of Afrobeat royalty has officially entered the arena. Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun, the 14-year-old son of global superstar Wizkid, has stepped decisively out of his father’s shadow with the release of his debut EP, ‘Champion’s Arrival’.

Known publicly as Tife Balogun, the young artist made the announcement on Tuesday via a confident video post on his Instagram, simply stating, “The Champion has arrived. My debut EP ‘Champion’s Arrival’ is out now on all platforms.”

The declaration was met with immediate fanfare, amassing tens of thousands of likes and comments celebrating the long-teased project.

The EP’s arrival was preceded by a bold teaser on October 28, where Tife served notice to the music industry. In the clip, he delivered lines that resonated across social media for their self-assured ambition: “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton,” and the even more declarative, “I’ve got zero competition.” The statement instantly framed his debut not just as an entry into music, but as the claiming of a legacy.

The five-track project, available on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack, features titles that reinforce his confident mindset: “Champion Montana,” “Grind,” “Superstar,” “Champion Sound,” and the eponymous “Champion.”

While the sound is yet to be fully critiqued, the thematic throughline suggests a blend of contemporary Afrobeat rhythms with the perspective of a new, digitally-native generation.

His mother, Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s former partner, is one of his first and most vocal supporters. Expressing immense pride, she commented, “Super proud of you SON!!!! We give God all the glory,” and actively promoted the EP by linking it in her own Instagram bio, highlighting the strong family support behind his launch.

While his famous father, Wizkid, has yet to make a public comment, the debut has already captured the attention of the music world.

“Champion’s Arrival” marks more than just a new album release; it signals the arrival of a new voice, born directly from Afrobeat’s most celebrated bloodline, and poised to carve out his own kingdom.