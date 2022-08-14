The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of water-tight security arrangements to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures around the country.

The IGP has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation.

The IGP gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation of the nation via reports from Police commands and formations across the country.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP has, however, tasked strategic police managers at various levels to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly traditional/local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts and flush them out before they strike.

He has equally charged all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings, profile them, and charge those found wanting to court accordingly.

The IGP also urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Police as many police operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities, in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.

He, however, warned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be civil, professional and humane in the course of discharging their duties.