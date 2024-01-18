A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has launched a 1,144-man Nomad Vigilante Group to assist in combating the escalating security challenges in Nasarawa State.

The group’s president, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo unveiled the vigilante outfit yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said it would collaborate with security agencies in fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule in November 2023 met with the leadership of the sociocultural association to seek its assistance in the fight against crimes and criminalities.

Bodejo said the quasi-security outfit would fish out criminal elements among cattle herders in the community and reduce the allegation on those who are treated unjustly for crimes not committed as a result of the bad eggs.

“The nomad vigilante group is not merely an initiative; it is a manifestation of our shared commitment to economic, job creation, inclusivity, and the relentless fight against banditry, cattle rustling, hunger and poverty.

“The group will serve as a proactive stance against these threats by facilitating our farmers and herders and other communities in Nasarawa and the country as a whole from the shadows of insecurity,” he explained.

He said members of the new security team were carefully selected, screened and profiled.

He charged the team not to.do anything that would further dent the image of the association and Fulani in general.

“To all nomad vigilante groups, this is a clarion call to unity on purpose. Let us forge alliances with relevant security agencies to fish out criminal elements among communities,” he urged.

The national president commended Governor Sule for his efforts in making the state safe for all residents.

Earlier, the commandant 177 Guard Battalion, Keffi, Lt. Col. Inuwa Bala, urged the new outfit to abide by the rule of engagement that was given to them.

Also, the state commissioner of police, Umar Shehu Nadada, who was represented by the assistant commissioner of police (Operations), Abdulaziz Aliyu, urged the new outfit to work in synergy with the security agencies to rid the state of criminals.