The Razley Prints Limited, has donated a new borehole to Nagazi Uvete community under the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Razley Prints Ltd, Abdulrazaq Zubair, while making the donation said that the projects will provide the people of the community with a better life.

He said: “The newly installed borehole will now be providing the community with access to clean and potable water.

“This community had been reliant on manually pumped water, and it was exposing them to potential health risks. But the installation of this borehole will make a significant change.

He said, the firm is driven by the vision of a committed entrepreneur and philanthropist specializing in high-level printing services.

He said it serves as a beacon of hope, dedicated to improving lives and uplifting communities.

“Our firm is a testament to our commitment to compassion and our vision for positive change,” he stated.