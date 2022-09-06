The federal government yesterday certified Nigeria safe, assuring that terrorists, bandits and their cohorts would never hold Nigerians to ransom again.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the country’s security a clean bill of health at a joint press briefing in Abuja with three of his counterparts: the ministers of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

With them at the briefing was the Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Mohammed said as far as the “daunting security challenges” are concerned, “the worst is over.”

He noted that the issue of security had dominated national discourse in recent times against the background of the terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the North-East, North-West and North Central; separatist violence and crude oil theft in the South-East and South-South as well as cultism, armed robbery, and sundry crimes in the South-West.

The minister however said, “While we may not be there yet, our military and other security agencies have succeeded – and are succeeding – in substantially restoring security across the nation.”

Explaining why the war against terror has lingered, he noted that whereas in conventional warfare, the parties can declare a truce or cessation of hostilities, upon reaching an agreement, it is not the same as the kind of unconventional warfare that Nigeria’s military had been fighting in recent years.

“We are therefore not saying the battle is over. No. What we are saying is that our military and other security agents have been able to contain the daunting security challenges we face, and that the worst is indeed over. We have now put the terrorists, bandits and their ilk on the run and we will not relent until they have been crushed,” he stated.

Mohammed acknowledged that the security challenges faced by the current Administration – from terrorism to banditry to kidnapping to separatist violence to crude oil theft to armed robbery and sundry crimes – had been daunting.

According to him, the situation isundoubtedly the greatest challenge to the peace and security of Nigeria since the civil war from 1967 to 1970.

He continued: “It is the kind of challenge that would have overwhelmed many nations. But thanks to the purposeful leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we can say, I want to repeat, that the worst is over and peace and security are gradually returning to the land.

“Please don’t misunderstand or misrepresent this assertion. We may still witness isolated cases of security challenges here and there, but it will not be on the scale that we have witnessed in the past.”

On his part, the minister of Defence, Major General Magashi, said the Nigerian military is currently conducting several operations all over the country as well as Peace Support Operations in some countries, the recent being the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

He said this must not, however, be misconstrued to mean that there are crises all over the country.

Magashi said the contemporary threat to environment is such that a single terrorist or band of terrorists, even though completely isolated in remote rural places, can conduct a terrorist campaign.

He said terrorism by itself has far less value than the publicity that it generates, adding that it is on this basis that the briefing covers ongoing military efforts across the six geo-political zones of the country as well as Nigeria’s participation in Peace Support Operation in Republic of Guinea Bissau.

Magashi reassured Nigerians that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, in conjunction with other security agencies, remain committed and resolute in the collective efforts to facilitate the federal government’s drive of guaranteeing the safety of lives and properties across the country.

“In addition, this present administration is doing everything possible to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in its effort towards ensuring peace and security to the nation. The Ministry of Defence is fully on top of the situation and all hands are on deck to ensure these threats are curtailed,” he said.

The minister said in an insurgency or asymmetric operational environment such as counter-terrorism, counter- insurgency, anti-kidnapping/anti-banditry the key terrain is not any physical space but the loyalty and perception of the people who inhabit that space.

On the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram and Islamic States West African Province in the North East, now known as Operation HADIN KAl, he said it has undergone series of reorganisation, restructuring and resourcing to make it more potent.

“The strings of operational successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East has thus, continued from January through August 2022. The exultation of the troops of Operation HADIN KAI of recent, by well-meaning individuals as well as reputable internal and international bodies, attest to the far-reaching military achievements recorded in the North East.

“The critical military objective of the total defeat of the terrorists in the North East is already being achieved. Synchronized ground and air operations have continued to inflict huge casualties on the terrorists and have been forcing many of them, including commanders and amirs, to surrender in droves, with members of their families. Whilst areas where terrorists hitherto had some freedom of action are being cleared, socio-economic life is gradually returning to most parts of the North East.

“Erstwhile Internally Displaced Persons are now returning to their ancestral homes to start life all over, in dignity, under a safer and more secure environment. Generally in the past 4 weeks, more than 3,407 Boko Haram Terrorists including members of their families have surrendered.

“Additionally, 66 terrorists were neutralized including one of the key ISWAP Commanders, Alhaji Modu Chaka Bem Bem and 20 of his fighters, while 55 were arrested and 52 civilians were rescued.

“Also troops recovered large quantities of ammunition and illicit drugs. The surrendered and arrested terrorists have been subjected to profiling and the relevant legal processes,” the Defence minister said.

In North Central, he listed the prevalent security threats in the zone to include herders-farmers conflicts, wanton attacks/killing of rural villagers, livestock rustling, kidnapping for ransom and banditry, amongst others.

“There are therefore two military operations being conducted in the North Central Zone to deal with the security threats, codenamed Operation SAFE HAVEN and Operation WHIRL STROKE. Due to a measure of security threats around the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, there have also been military operations conducted periodically to clear terrorists/criminals from the environs.

“Operation SAFE HAVEN covers Plateau State as well as parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States bordering Plateau State. The nature of the security threats in the operational area dictates the employment of both kinetic and non-kinetic means by Operation SAFE HAVEN to deal with the different security issues. Whilst kinetic military operations are deployed to defeat violent and criminal security threats, community engagements and town-hall meetings are employed to de-conflict hostile relationships between mostly herder/farmer communities. These 2-pronged approach, with constant watch over the environment, have helped to make the operational area safer for socio-economic activities to thrive,” he stated.

In the South-South zone, he said crude oil theft, illegal refining of petroleum products, vandalism of oil pipelines, sea piracy/robbery, kidnapping for ransom, militancy and environmental degradation are among the potent threats in the South South zone of Nigeria.

Accordingly, he said Operation DELTA SAFE is being conducted in the South South and parts of the South East geo- political zones to protect the nation’s oil and gas industry, which is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

“Apart from Operation DELTA SAFE, the Nigerian Navy also conducts operations as part of its mandate to guarantee the security and integrity of Nigeria’s maritime environment from violation or any criminal enterprise. The combined efforts of Operation DELTA SAFE and the Nigerian Navy have thus, continued to make the country to be more prosperous whilst also agitating a safer, healthier environment in the South South Zone,” he said.

In South East, the minister said the secessionist, violent and criminal activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network presents the greatest threat in the zone.

He listed kidnapping for ransom, armed banditry, communal clashes as some of the security threats that had bedeviled the region.

Accordingly, he said joint military operations are being conducted in the South East to overcome the existential threats and to entrench peace and security.

He declared the South West the most peaceful part of the country, adding however that recent terrorist activities have tended to redefine the situation in the region.

He, however, said cases of kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism and petroleum products theft, cultism and smuggling have occasionally constituted security threats in the zone.

Accordingly, he said Operation AWATSE is being conducted mostly in Lagos and Ogun States to deal with the menace of pipeline vandalism and petroleum products theft as well as sea robbery.

The Defence minister further stated: “It is to be noted that, military formations are located all over the South West, just like in other zones. Hence, whilst not being part of Operation AWATSE, these formations also, collaborate with other security agencies to maintain security within their respective environments. Such collaboration finds expression in the recent arrest of one Kuje Custodian Centre escapee and other terrorists in Ondo State by military personnel and the Department of State Service.

“Also significant during the period under review was the arrest of six suspected gunmen including the mastermind responsible for the unfortunate Owo church massacre which occurred on 5 June 2022.

“The suspects include Iris Abdulmalik-Omeiza Idris, Momoh Otohu- Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf-Itopa and Auwal Ishaq-Onimisi. The suspect shall be paraded in due course to the general public on completion of the ongoing investigation. Other operational achievements in the South West Zone in the period under review includes the recovery of 1,542 jerricans filled with Premium Motor Spirit, 311 bags of 50kg foreign rice and a truck loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa”.

On his part, the minister of Interior, Aregbesola, said the nation has continued to face security challenges all over the country, whose origin mostly preceded the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He listed the challenges to include insurgency in the North East, banditry in parts of the North West and North Central, militants in the South South, separatists in the South East and ritual killers in the South West.

“All over the country, we have constant attacks on pipelines, electricity cables and other critical national infrastructure, crude and refined oil theft, kidnapping for ransom and farmers-herders clashes,” he said.

He added that the NSCDC will continue to work with other security agencies for the security, protection and safety of the lives and property of Nigerians.