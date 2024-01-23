The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday, received three high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and 100 radio frequency walkie-talkie transceivers from International partners, aimed at improving armed surveillance operations that will check criminal activities in the country.

While receiving the gadgets on behalf of the Corps in his office, the NSCDC boss, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, thanked the donors, Equipping the Needy Initiative (ETNI) and its partner for the kind gesture.

Audi, who expressed the confidence that the security and communication gadgets will help them beat the impact of the secu­rity challenges the country is faced with , added that the gift would enable his combatant officers communicate with one another in real-time, ensuring that they are always aware of what’s happening around them.

He said the newly donated drones will surely assist them in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

Audi directed the immediate and strategic deployment of the drones based on necessity and promised

to ensure judicious use of the drones and ordered total clamp down on non-state actors and criminals in country, particularly, those destroying lives and property.

He similarly warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear and turn a new leaf else the environment would not be conducive for them.

He said, “Our partners during their previous visit promised partnership and true to their words, they have come to fulfil that promise today. This shows that they just don’t do the talk they work the talk.”

Audi also promised that “the gadgets will serve as a command and control centre where we will harness our national operations.

The Corps is in charge of liberated areas and provides safety and security to IDP camps.”