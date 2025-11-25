Advertisement

The Ogun State government has directed mandatory documentation of all foreign nationals residing within the state as part of measures towards curbing insecurity across the state.

This is just as the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, also declared that the Zaga settlements across Ijebuland will be taken over by the State government to prevent their continued use for unlawful activities.

Advertisement

Governor Abiodun stated these while briefing newsmen after a high-level security meeting held at his private residence in Iperu Remo, Ikenne local government area of the State.

Abiodun, who warned landlords across the state against allowing people with questionable characters in their homes, emphatically stated that the state will decisively dealt with such “in line with the law.”

While disclosing plans for a strategic meeting with leaders of non-indigene communities to deepen cooperation, enhance trust, and bolster overall security efforts across the state, Governor Abiodun said the documentation exercise would follow established security protocols and immigration regulations.

He added that no individual entering or living in the state will be allowed to operate without proper documentation and identification.

“All foreign nationals within the State must be properly documented in accordance with security protocols and immigration regulations,” he declared.

The governor, while describing the state as the industrial capital of Nigeria and the gateway connecting the nation’s financial hub to the rest of the country, emphasised that government must remain proactive in safeguarding its stability.

“There cannot be meaningful economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity. This is why we have taken decisive steps to ensure full documentation of foreign nationals and strengthen engagement with all non-indigene communities,” Governor Abiodun said.

The governor further hinted that activities and operations of scavengers would now be strictly regulated to prevent criminal infiltration and misuse of the trade.

He further hinted at intensified operations across forests and government reserves, illegal mining crackdowns, and sanctions for landlords harbouring criminal elements.

“As the industrial capital of Nigeria and the gateway state that connects the financial capital to the rest of the country, we have and must continue to be proactive in ensuring that we sustain our position as one of the more peaceful states in Nigeria. The best time to prepare for war is during peace,” Abiodun stated.

Highlighting other security measures to be rollled out, Governor Abiodun said, “the ZAGA settlement in Ijebu-Ode would be dismantled and taken over by the government to prevent its continued use for unlawful activities.

“Landlords and individuals found to be accommodating miscreants or criminal elements will be decisively dealt with in line with the law.”

Governor Abiodun added, “the establishment of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) around Ilara, a key border community in Imeko/Afon local government area of the state, will be prioritised to tighten border security.”

Commending the President and security agencies for ongoing rescue efforts involving kidnap victims in Niger and Kwara States, Governor Abiodun reiterated that the best time to prepare for security threats was during peace, and assured residents of the State of the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe and stable environment.

“We want to commend Mr. President for providing leadership particularly as economy has turned the corner and stabilized despite different false narratives are being promoted” .

“We congratulate Mr. President and the security agencies for the progress made in the rescue efforts of the kidnap victims in Niger/Kwara.

“Security is a shared responsibility, we urge citizens to provide timely information to law enforcement to enable quick and effective response,” he stated.