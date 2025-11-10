Security operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS), have embarked on a special church patrol operation and surveillance in a bid to strengthen community confidence, deter criminal activities, and ensure security of worshippers.

Advertisement

The operations, which commenced over the weekend, are to assure worshippers that they can conduct their religious activities without fear of harassment or attacks during the Ember Months.

Speaking on the operations, the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “In furtherance of the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, CP Miller Dantawaye, to ensure the safety of worship centres and residents across the FCT during the Ember Months, operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command, in a joint operation with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, and vigilante groups, on November 9, 2025, embarked on a special church patrol within forested and border communities linking Bwari–Kaduna State, Bwari–Niger State, and Gwagwalada–Niger State.

Advertisement

“The operation, which lasted between 06:00am and 05:30pm, was aimed at strengthening community confidence, deterring criminal elements, and ensuring that worshippers across the FCT can conduct their religious activities without fear of harassment or attacks.”

The police spokesperson further said, “The patrol aimed to reassure church leaders and congregations of the commitment to their safety, while also sensitising them on proactive security measures.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, has directed the blocking of identified access routes often exploited by criminal elements and strategic security posts remain active and under constant supervision.

The FCT Police Command continues to emphasize that safety is a shared responsibility, and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the police and other security agencies.

“For any emergency or information, the general public is urged to contact the Command through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08068587311, CRU on 08107314192, or the Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command on 07038979348.

The FCT Police Command assures residents that the FCT remains safe and will continue to adopt different strategies to ensure a crime-free environment for all.”