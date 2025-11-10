Life coach and writer, Solomon Buchi, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing marital crisis between Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his Instagram page, Buchi said he did not intend to excuse Regina Daniels for her own actions but believed that her mother deserved a larger share of the blame for consenting to the marriage when Regina was still a teenager.

“I don’t mean to absolve Regina Daniels of any responsibility, but if we are being brutally honest, her mother failed her. Consenting to your 19-year-old daughter marrying a man old enough to be her grandfather as a third wife is just ridiculous,” he said.

Buchi argued that at 19, Regina was still essentially a child, noting that even if she was excited by fame and luxury, she could not have fully understood the implications of marrying a much older man.

He also noted that Regina’s father had cautioned against the marriage at the time, emphasising that Regina’s mother should bear responsibility now.

“Her mother should get the bulk of the blame, especially because Regina’s father warned her. She should swallow the last drop of pride and mobilise her children to apologise to the old man so they can peacefully part ways, it’s already embarrassing enough,” he added.

In what appeared to be a direct jab at Rita Daniels, Buchi concluded, “May God give children wise parents.”

His comments have sparked debate on social media, with many netizens questioning whether the marriage was ever appropriate and whether her mother’s approval contributed to the current situation.

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels had earlier stated that no one should blame her mother for her marital choice, revealing that her mother had even warned her against the marriage, emphasising that it was love that led her to marry the Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko.