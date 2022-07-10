Nigerian experts in international relations are worried about the deteriorating security situation in the country and the seeming inability of the federal government to tackle the menace.

Nigeria is ravaged by incessant terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Boko Haram and their allies, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) coupled with banditry which has morphed into criminal franchise of kidnapping for ransom.

The global community is already apprehensive about the spike in terrorists activities following last Tuesday’s attack carried out by ISWAP on Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. About 64 hardened commanders of the terrorist sect, and over 1,000 other criminals were reportedly freed. The daring assault on the facility and the ease with which it was carried out by the invaders without any counter measures from the security forces, suggest complicity from within the security circle.

These recent developments have prompted some countries within Nigeria’s diplomatic community to issue travel alerts to their citizens in the country and therefore dampening confidence in the country.

For instance, following Tuesday’s attack at the Kuje Custodial Center, the United States Embassy on Wednesday warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja.

In a similar development, United Kingdom citizens were warned to be cautious of travelling to 19 states in Nigeria.

Among the states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

They were advised to only embark on essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau, and Taraba.

In a statement on Wednesday, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, the US Embassy noted that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria.

The statement read, “On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.

“Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defence. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad. Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack –including knives, firearms, and vehicles – to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as:

“High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.), hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists, places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls and markets and public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights).

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings, Keep a low profile, carry proper identification, monitor local media for updates, review your personal security plans, always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked, and avoid large gatherings and protests, review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.”

The Canadian government had earlier warned its citizens to avoid traveling to some states in Nigeria and advised them to be cautious of their movement in Abuja because of heightened criminality and terrorists activities.

In a similar development, Turkey on Thursday took action to bar Nigerian visa applicants seeking to go to the Republic of Turkey from accessing the e-visa provisions and advised them to instead apply via any Turkish Consulate.

LEADERSHIP gathered from prospective applicants about the sudden change without prior notice or communication from the Turkish Mission in Nigeria. But it appears the decision was taken following the incessant terrorist attacks in Nigeria and the high security alert that followed the attacks on the Custodial Center in Abuja on Tuesday.

Apparently one of the affected Nigerians in a message said “Just putting this out there. Someone out there with a Schengen /UK/US visa might be booking a ticket to Turkey right now thinking they will apply for a visa electronically. DONOT. Turkey decided to delist Nigerians from the e-visa list yesterday evening. With no prior warning/ communication. They clearly don’t rate us. Anyway, all Nigerians have to apply via the consulate wherever they are.

“Turns out so many people are/were planning to go to Turkey soon. Honestly, just apply through the consulate. There is still no information online. No press release, nothing! They are disrespectful. An agent told me she applied on behalf of someone yesterday and within the space of 5 minutes the message on the site had changed. Apparently, it has something to do with the “prison break”/ concerns of terrorism.

“Unfortunately, nationals of the country that you selected are not eligible for e-visa. Kindly visit the nearest Turkish mission to apply for a visa application. Please visit http:www.visa.gov.tr for the full list of the Turkish Embassies and Consulates,” the message said.

Another Nigerian whose application was apparently rejected and his payment refunded, posted a message he allegedly received from the Turkish authorities.

Speaking on the disturbing scenario, international constitutional law expert, Livingston Wechie, said Nigeria’s image is at stake as countries will not encourage their citizens to come in and invest in the country.

He said “ Serious countries are taking practical steps to assure their citizens of their safety. Today, Shinzo Abe was assassination in Japan and you can see the level of security levels being taken to unravel the factors that resulted in that assassination but what we have in Nigeria is the issuance of press statements.

“We have institutionalised insecurity in Nigeria through the merchandising of crime. There are sponsors of terrorism known to the Nigerian government. Since the attack on Kuje Custodial Centre and other attacks, no one has been arrested and that reveals a possible complicity by some persons in the security circles.

“ With the way we do things, Nigeria will continue to put herself into an arena of shame and reproach. Until we show commitment we will continue to suffer lack of confidence and lack of influence within the diplomatic circle which will have a ripple effect on our economy.

“As a people we are not having new investment from the foreign investment index, we are on the downward trend. Billions of dollars have been voted for security and they cannot accounted for. No country will take us seriously to encourage their citizens to invest in Nigeria.

“The damage done to our global image is enormous. Our diplomatic image has been brought to serious credibility question and the government is not even taking a serious step to redeem that image.”