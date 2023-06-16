Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Visits CDS Irabor, Seeks More Support

Concerned by the security situation in his State, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday, canvassed more military support to overcome security challenges confronting the State.

Governor Lawal sought military support and presence in the State, during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, sent to LEADERSHIP, disclosed that the visit was part of Governor Lawal’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in Zamfara State.

“Governor Lawal visited the Defence Headquarters purposely to appreciate the efforts of the military in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State.

“He had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to discuss key security issues and the way forward.

“It is the resolve of our government to recognise the responsibility of the Federal Government for internal security, which includes a close collaboration and cooperation with the Military.