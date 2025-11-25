Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has accused Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, of politicising insecurity in the State by refusing to collaborate with him despite his position in the federal cabinet.

He, therefore, said that Governor Lawal’s approach to insecurity without his (Matawalle’s) input will amount to nothing.

Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, made the allegations in a recent interview with DCL Hausa, where he said the governor’s actions suggested a deliberate attempt to sideline him in matters relating to Zamfara’s security.

He claimed that Governor Lawal had recently bypassed him and instead sought a direct audience with the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja even when he was present in his office.

“I, being a former governor of Zamfara State and now occupying a ministerial seat, meaning I am the representative of the state in the federal government, was bypassed, and he chose to meet with Badaru (the senior minister of defence) instead. But, I can tell you that this will amount to nothing,” Matawalle said.

The minister also accused individuals within the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with the governor to create divisions in the Zamfara State chapter of the party. He warned that those allegedly sponsoring internal rifts would soon be exposed and dealt with.

“APC is united, and anybody trying to cause internal strife is an agent sponsored by Dauda’s administration. We know who they are; we have all the details. The time is not yet right to reveal this information, but we know his agents and we will deal with them,” he stated.

Matawalle further alleged that Governor Lawal was afraid of him, claiming that the governor frequently mentioned his name in public discourse. “In everything Dauda does, he is always talking about me. Even if Dauda stubs his toe today, he will claim I caused it.”

Governor Lawal or his media aides were yet to respond to the minister’s allegations as of the time of filing this report.