The Project Management Institute (PMI) is set to reposition Africa’s role in global business through its flagship PMI Africa Conference now known as PMI Global Summit Series | Africa.

PMI is an authority in project management, committed to advancing the profession to positively impact project success.

This conference, it said, will better align the continent’s biggest gathering of project professionals with the prestigious PMI Global Summit, offering attendees a unified and consistent experience to uphold the high standards and interactive environment expected at major PMI events.

The jewel of Africa, Rwanda, will host the PMI Global Summit Series | Africa from 18th to 20th November 2024. Last year, when the event was held in Nairobi, Kenya, it attracted over 700 project professionals from Africa and many parts of the world.

Now in its ninth year, PMI Africa’s flagship event brings together project managers from diverse backgrounds to share critical insights and foster enhanced collaboration as it serves as a vibrant platform to exchange knowledge and best practices.

As PMI Global Summit Series | Africa, it will continue this rich tradition aimed at advancing the field of project management. By creating an environment that encourages networking, dialogue, and partnership, the Summit will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the careers of project managers and elevating the standards of project execution.

The managing director, PMI, Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, emphasised the strategic shift, stating, “Africa is not just participating in global business; it is shaping its future. The endorsement of Africa’s potential at Davos and the inclusion of Egypt and Ethiopia in the BRICS group signal Africa’s rising prominence and increasingly influential role on the international stage.

“This evolving economic and political landscape is an ideal scenario to catalyse investment in Africa. The rebranding of our flagship event is to recognise the continent’s emerging role as the hub of project management expertise and innovation.”

The Summit is expected to play host to PMI members, chapter volunteers, project managers, ATPs, and the youth. Additionally, the Summit will feature a diverse lineup of thought leaders and international and African speakers who will delve into the latest trends in AI, digital transformation, and sustainability and their integration into project management.

“The Summit is designed to be the nexus for both current and aspiring project managers to gain insights into the latest trends and strategies in project management. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from the best, share their experiences, and challenge the status quo, thereby driving innovation in their projects and organisations. We empower attendees with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the evolving needs of business,” Asamani added.

PMI is at the forefront of innovation in project management by connecting and building global communities of practice, capacity, and thought leadership.

“As project management continues to be recognised as a critical skill in achieving strategic objectives, the Summit offers a rare opportunity to enhance one’s capabilities in managing complex projects,” Asamani concluded.

The lineup of speakers, registration details, and early bird offers will be announced soon, promising an exciting and informative programme for all attendees. Organisations are invited to partner PMI to shape the future of project management by sponsoring the PMI Global Summit Series | Africa even as this is a unique opportunity to showcase brands to a dedicated audience of professionals eager for solutions that can drive their projects to success.