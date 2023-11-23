The Federal Government has disclosed plans to soon commence the process of evacuating displaced Nigerians taking refuge in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

The Refugees comprise thousands of Nigerians affected by the Boko Haram insurgency who had fled to neighbouring countries at the peak of the crisis.

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani disclosed the plan on Thursday after a meeting with the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Tijjani said the government had also agreed to close the remaining Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and return the displaced persons to their ancestral homes within the shortest possible time.

He said “We discussed the evacuation of refugees from Cameroon, Niger and Chad. It was agreed that a tripartite meeting would be held.

“The commission will sit and come out with the process and procedure to apply in evacuating our people.

“Registration of refugees for the voluntary evacuation is ongoing in collaboration with the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR),” Tijjani said.

He lauded the Borno State Government for its commitment to the welfare of the people and assured of the Commission’s support at all times.

Tijjani said the Commission had already established a resettlement city in Amarwa village in Konduga local government area of the state for the returnees with provisions for schools, clinics, markets, a police outpost and a skill acquisition centre among others.