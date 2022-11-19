Nigeria’s ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas has praised the Super Eagles despite the team’s 4-0 defeat to the Selecao on Thursday night.

Jose Peseiro’s side were completely outplayed by their hosts in the friendly encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.

Kefas visited the players after the game and was joined by the

Nigerian ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Nigeria’s ambassador to the Czech Republic.

“I’m happy that you are here, even though the outcome of the game was disappointing. I believe this is just the beginning of our relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation,”Kefas stated.

“It was a friendly game and the Super Eagles have done well over the years. It was their first game against Portugal and the first time they will be playing here.

“I see this as a sign of friendship between us and the Portuguese national team.

“Aside from the Super Eagles coming here to train a couple of times in the past, this is the first time we are seeing the team in action here.