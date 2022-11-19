Qatar World Cup organizers are set to announce a ban on alcohol sales on Friday, a World Cup official disclosed to the media.

The announcement is expected just two days before the World Cup kicks off.

In September, Qatar said it would permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup soccer matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match.

Budweiser, which is one of FIFA’s partners, tweeted “Well, this is awkward.”

The beer brand is owned by the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Budweiser was to sell beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums before and after each game.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup runs from November 20 until December 18.

The Gulf state is considered to be very conservative and tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage.