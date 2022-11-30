Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an internet fraudster, notoriously called ‘Yahoo Boy’, who killed his undergraduate girlfriend, Idowu Buhari, over the deceased’s alleged refusal to relinquish the money realised from one of his fraudulent businesses, which was paid into her bank account.

The 27-year-old suspect, Obeta John, allegedly beat Idowu, an HND 1 Mass Communications student of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo North local government area of the State, to stupor and hit her head against the wall, which made her to bleed to death.

Obeta was, however, arrested by police operatives from the Ode-Remo Divisional Headquarters, who responded to distress calls put across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, who led a team to the scene at Eredu Ishara Quarters of Ode-Remo.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the Police operatives that raced to the scene of the crime met Idowu in the pool of her blood after forcing the door opened.

He explained that Obeta had prior to the death of the girl, locked himself and Idowu inside his room, beating and hitting her head against the wall, while efforts made by the neighbours to persuade him to open the door were unsuccessful.

“The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital in Ishara-Remo, but was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor on duty. The suspect, an indigene of Enugu State was promptly arrested and taken to custody.

“On interrogation, the suspect, Obeta John, informed the Police that it was the argument over the said money that led to the scuffle between the two of them which eventually resulted in the death of the girl,” the PPRO explained.

Oyeyemi, however, disclosed that the State’s Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be immediately transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.