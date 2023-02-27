International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has raised the alarm over reports of massive thumb-printing and conspiratorial uploading of fake results from Imo local government areas without voting by some voters.

The organisation cautioned that the electoral umpire must not set the South-East on fire by conspiratorially accepting and uploading what it described as “Omuma Magic Results” on its server.

Intersociety issued the warning in a statement signed by the board chairman, Emeka Uneagbalasi and head of Democracy and Good Governance Programme, Chinwe Umeche and made available to LEADERSHIP.

The group called the attention of the world to the alleged ongoing manipulations, stressing that its statement is not only geared towards exposing the political ill but also to warn the integrity challenged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that there are far reaching consequences that follow the electoral umpires and their officials engaging in brutal subversion of the sacred electoral wishes of the Nigerian people.

The group said, “The commission must therefore bust the ‘looming Omuma Magic Presidential Results’ in Imo, expose those involved and discontinue the planned injection of such criminal results into the 2023 Imo presidential final results.

“Intersociety had in late evening of 24th February, 2023, raised alarm, titled: ‘Presidential and National Assembly Polls May Most Likely Be Delayed In Anambra Or Not Held At All In Many Areas Of The State.” Intersociety’s alarm not only came to fruition on election day of February 25, 2023 but also the polls, as predicted, were grossly marred by late arrival of voting materials and INEC officials, leading to election day disenfranchisement of estimated 40 per of over two million that trooped out to vote as well as non-holding of the polls in several polling units across the state, numbering hundreds.”

Intersociety further stressed that yesterday it was again credibly alerted by some informed and credible sources as follows:

“That massive thumb-printing of ballot papers have been going on since yesterday (25/2/2023) in restricted circles of the Imo State Government House in Owerri.

“That the massive ballot papers’ thumb-printing is being supervised by conformist and compromised INEC officials.

“That the chief motive behind the despicable conduct is to produce “Omuma Magic Presidential Results” for the central ruling APC and its presidential candidate to maximally get him to ‘win’ Imo State or minimally score 25% in pursuit of the constitutional 25% spread in 24 states including Imo.

“That the affected areas cut across at least 10 local government areas including substantial parts, if not the whole of Oru East, Oru West, Orlu, Orsu, Ohaji-Egbema, Okigwe, Ideato North, Ideato South, etc; and some say, ‘Njaba and Mbaitolu areas.

“That most, if not all the communities located in some of the above-named local government areas of the state did not record any voting.”