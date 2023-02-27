One of the Lagos State Labour Party (LP) agents, Mrs Eunice Atuejide, has cried for help from security agents and Nigerians over alleged threat to her life from persons colluding with staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for insisting that the results from Apapa polling units must not be tampered with.

Atuejide who happens to be the Labour Party candidate of House of Representatives, Apapa Federal Constituency in Lagos State, posted a video on social media yesterday soliciting for help for her safety from people she didn’t disclose their identity.

This came on the heels of accusations levelled against some officials of the INEC of manipulating election results.

The election officials in charge of Apapa wards were accused of writing election results different from those gotten from the polling units and the BVAS. Some of the votes gotten in the election were also seen covered up with correction fluid in the result sheet.

Atuejide alleged that she was asked to back down on her stance and promised money and other things. She said, “My life is under threat because I insisted that the INEC officials imputed the correct results from Apapa Wards into the central server. I am a mother of five and a grandmother, a Diaspora candidate, nothing must happen to me because this country must work for all of us. I urge all my party agents to follow up results at the collation centre, “, she said her social media handle, @eunice_atuejide.

Giving a background of what transpired at the Apapa collation centre, the House of Representatives candidate said, “We are at the Apapa Collation Centre, having followed our results, the guys (INEC staff) who disappeared for hours came back.

They had duplicated the results booklets, inflated the results in favour of APC and are now entering the results from the duplicate result sheets. We insisted they STOP and demanded they get all the 374 BVAS machines used for Apapa elections, and re-enter all the results from the machines.

“The guys offered me protection and money to stand down my activities against the rigging at the collation centre, I smiled and told them they won’t understand.

“Now, they are threatening to eliminate me because my video this morning has caused unprecedented damage to them, INEC, and the security agencies charged to protect our mandates”.

According to a report, a party agent from Ikotun polling units has also raised an alarm that they were about to be attacked by suspected APC agents.

In a related development, music rapper and rights advocate, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has berated the (APC for using political thugs on ordinary electorates who were bent on voting for the Labour Party since the APC has a structure and had accused the Labour Party of having no structure.

Falz had spoken against the invasion of thugs who disrupted the voting process on Sunday at the Ikate Elegushi polling units which initially stopped the process until security agents came to salvage the situation.