Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has commended the workability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), describing its utilisation in the presidential and National Assembly elections as very effective.

To this end, the governor therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the effectiveness and transparency exhibited by the system to the 11th March gubernatorial and state assembly elections to consolidate on the success recorded.

He gave the commendation shortly after casting his ballot at polling unit 008 Bakin Dutse, Yelwan Duguri Model Primary School in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

Senator Bala Mohammed commended the peaceful conduct of the elections as well as the large turnout of voters at his hometown, making him to patiently wait in order to exercise their franchise.

The governor, along with his wife, A’isha Bala Mohammed, expressed confidence that his party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

The couple cast their votes at about 10:30am following a successful accreditation process with the use of the BVAS equipment.

In another development, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has delivered his Yelwan Duguri polling unit for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential election results at the Bakin Dutse Yalwan Duguri polling unit show that PDP got 103 votes while the APC got 25 votes.

House of Representatives elections in Duguri shows thus; PDP, 82; APC – 65; NNPP – 5. It also shows the senatorial election results thus; PDP, 101; APC, 32; and NNPP, 17.