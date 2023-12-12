The managing director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), Akeem Lawal has underscored the importance of collaboration among financial industry stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the modern market and reshape the financial ecosystem.

This call for collaboration was made during a panel discussion at the recently organised Committee of E-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) event at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The panel session, titled “Fostering a Culture of Innovation Through Collaboration,” emphasized the critical need for synergy in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Lawal highlighted that collaboration is not only essential for staying competitive but is also a catalyst for driving innovation and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

“In the evolving payment landscape, collaboration is not just a choice but a strategic imperative. By cultivating a culture of innovation through collaborative efforts, we can reshape the financial ecosystem, drive positive change and ensure a resilient future for the industry,” said Lawal.

Also speaking, head of Retail Payment at Interswitch, Susan Fasipe further emphasised these points during her presentation on payment modernisation and consolidation at the event.

She shed light on key payment modernisation trends, outlining the evolving nature of consumer expectations and technological advancements driving