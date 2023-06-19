ITF To Empower Nigerian Youths With Employability Skills

The International Training Fund (ITF) has reaffirmed its commitment to escalate the provision of skills to Nigerian youths in its bid to compete globally.

Worried over the level of the young population relocating out of the country for greener pastures abroad, ITF said, Nigeria must make the best use of its young population to generate the much needed foreign exchange for the nation, calling on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to join hands and bridge the dearth of skill gaps in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of ITF Ikeja area office, the director general, ITF, Joseph Ntung Ari, said the essence of the commissioning is to ensure that it escalates the provision of skills to the Nigerian people particularly the young population.

“We are lucky that the young population forms the larger part of the Nigerian population unlike other parts of the world, but when this young population is not put to positive use, we will be sitting on a time bomb. Time has come for all of us to put our resources together as a team to be able to equip our young population with the needed skills for employability and entrepreneurship,” he advised.

According to him, so far, over 500,000 Nigerian young men and women have been empowered with requisite employability skills over the past five years.