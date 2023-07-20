Intervene On Zamfara Insecurity, Matawalle’s Aide Begs Federal Govt

Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, the spokesperson of a former governor of Zamfara State, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, has called on the federal government to intervene in the insecurity challenge facing the state.

Kaura claimed that Zamfara state has fallen into a bad insecurity situation since the swearing-in of the new governor of the state, Dr Dauda Lawal, urging the federal government to intervene.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Kaura said the only option left for the insecurity issue in Zamfara State was for the government to intervene because, according to him, the current state government lacked capacity to solve the problem.

According to the spokesman, in less than five days, 70 people were kidnapped in Bukuyum, 40 in Jangebe, 10 in Damri, Bakura Local Govt, and 27 people were killed in Gwaram with nine of them slaughtered.

“There are other violent terrorist attacks that are disturbing even the security forces.