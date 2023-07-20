Super Eagles Maintain 39th Spot On Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained their 39th position in the world and 6th in Africa in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Thursday.

Coach Jose Peseiro-led squad occupied 6th spot in Africa behind Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist Morocco who are ranked 13th best team in the world, Senegal (18), Tunisia (31), Algeria (33) and Egypt (34).

On the global scene, there were no changes in the top 10, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

However, other teams were knocking on the door of the top 10.

Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, the USA (11th) have missed a chance to break into the leading pack, and they now also have Mexico (12th, up 2) hot on their heels following El Tri’s triumph in the same competition. Mexico’s rise means that Switzerland (13th, down 1) and Morocco (14th, down 1) have both fallen one spot.