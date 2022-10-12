Leaders of the Parent/Teacher Association (PTA) of Nigeria have appealed to the federal government to ensure the release of kidnapped female students of Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Danjuma Haruna, made the call yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on the 2022 International Day for the Girl Child.

No fewer than 25 female students of the school were kidnapped on June 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old JSS 1 student of Bethel High School Kaduna State who was kidnapped along with dozens of others is still in the bandits’ custody.

Haruna urged the government to use the same strategy which they used to rescue the Kaduna-Abuja train victims to ensure the immediate release of the girls.

He reiterated that there was need for the security agencies to redouble their efforts to hasten the release of the female students and that of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

“Kaduna, Kebbi states and the federal government should as a matter of urgency try all it can to rescue our kidnapped children in the hands of terrorists”.

Haruna therefore appealed to the FG and the Academic Staff Union of Universities to resolve their differences in order to save education in Nigeria.

He lamented that the seven-month-old strike had affected the quality of education in the country, saying that there is a need to return students back to school

