Despite the decline in youth candidacy from 34 per cent in the 2019 election to 28.6 percent in the coming 2023 elections, the North-west geo-political zone maintains its reputation as the zone with the highest number of youth candidates.

This was part of the preliminary report on youth candidacy in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, as presented by Yiaga Africa, a civil society group, with support from UKaid, at a media roundtable on youth reporting in the 2023 general elections held in Sokoto.

Key findings by Yiaga Africa from the 2023 candidates’ analysis also indicates that 43.2 percent of youth candidates in the 2023 election are direct beneficiaries of Not-too-Young-to-Run Act. Of the 15,336 candidates in the ballot in the 2023 elections, 4,398 are youth candidates with only 1,899 between the ages of 25-30 years.

It also noted that 18 political parties nominated a total of 15,336 candidates for one Presidential, 28 Governorship elections, 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly and 993 legislative seats in the State Houses of Assembly.

