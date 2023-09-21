Peace Corps of Nigeria in collaboration with rotary International has called on Nigerian youths to stand up, ensure unity and peaceful coexistence, which is paramount for sustainable development of the country.

The National commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dr Dickson Akoh made the call to commemorate the 2023 United Nations International day of Peace.

Dickson said we know in Nigeria we have couple of challenges leading to needles loss of lives and properties but the fact is that we remain united as a nation deserves celebration.

He called on Nigerians especially the youths who have taken up arms against each other and against states to please stop as it is in the interest of development.

According to him, we deserved peace, saying the main essence of the walk is to promote peace and to embrace peaceful coexistence, instead of taking laws into their hands in the face of provocation.

Speaking, the District Governor, Rotary International District 9125 Clubs in 23 states of Nigeria and FCT, Sagab Sani Ahmed said “this is a very important day to us as Rotarians because one of the major issues we are advocating is for us to have peace globally and that is one of the seven focus areas of Rotary.

“In everything that rotary has, they try to give people hope so that they will be in peace with themselves and world over and for that reason the rotary International president gave a theme which is creat hope in the world and we believed with hope peace can prevail, he said”.

In the same vain, the District Chair peace and conflict resolution who double as the cordinator, Rotary International, Roy-Stanry Nwafon said the Rotary International is committed to promoting peace and unity among Nigerians.

“We want to promote peace in Nigeria while activating the pillars of peace, starting from a well functioning government, a sound business environment and equitable distribution of resources, promoting the acceptance of the rights of others, free flow of information, good relationship with our neighbours, high level of human capital and low level of corruption.

“In every thing we do in Rotary, we are try to give people hope so that they can be in peace with themselves and the everyone in the world.