An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Shuaibu Shehu on Friday told the Federal High Court in Lagos that the sum of N4.6 billion allegedly diverted to finance the presidential campaign of former president, Goodluck Jonathan is still under investigation.

Shehu made this disclosure at the ongoing trial of a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Finance, Mrs Nenadi Usman and two others, who are all standing trial over a 17-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

The EFCC operative, who is a witness in the case, also informed the judge that the Permanent Secretary, State House, Engineer Nebolisa Emodi and one Engineer Dandisu Abubakar conspired together and fraudulently transferred funds belonging to the federal government for the use of presidential campaign of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Shehu said, “The issue of fraudulent transactions of N4.6 billion is still under investigation. I am not a lawyer but an investigator.”

Other defendants in the trial, which started in 2016, are Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and a company, Jointtrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

The defendants, who were accused by the EFCC of laundering the sum of N4.6 billion between January and March 2015 all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter till January 25th and 26th, 2023 for the continuation of the trial.