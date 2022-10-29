The Joint Drivers Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Friday, said they have concluded plans to embark on their proposed seven days warning strike, saying the strike action will commence on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The joint drivers who disclosed this at a press briefing, which held at the Right’s House, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos State added that those expected to participate in the strike are drivers of mini buses (Korope), coaster buses federal Mass Assisted Transit, Mazda buses, T4, LT, Ford and cars who will remove their vehicles from Lagos roads for one week.

The Lead Counsel to the drivers, Ayo Ademiluyi, said the strike action is necessary to protest multiple extortion and violent harassment by members of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in the state.

According to him, the drivers lose more than half of their income to the motor park boys through exorbitant levies in the garages and bus-stops whether or not they pick or drop passengers.

He kicked against the formation of the parks and garages committee saying this was not backed up by law.

Also speaking, the national leader of the association, Comrade Akintade Abiodun said the multiple levies on the joint drivers by the garage boys and law enforcement agents have led to increase in the prices of food items in Lagos compared with other states, as consignments into the state are heavily levied by garage boys and touts who mount road blocks on Lagos roads to extort the drivers.