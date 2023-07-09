Investing In Tailoring Materials For Profit

A population of about 200 million people, creates opportunities for any business to thrive.

Nigerians are lovers of fabrics which is why whoever engages in tailoring and fabric merchandising will always get quick returns on business.

Tailoring materials is a lucrative and profitable business in Nigeria and this is because of the high numbers of fashion designers in the country.

Each community across the country has at least 20 tailors, a testimony of the lucrativity of dealing in tailoring materials, especially, when it is done either on a small scale or a large scale.

Profit Margin

Starting on a small scale is good but the profit margin can’t be compared with large scale or a wholesale level. For example, a row of linen which contains 50 yards is around N6,000 buying it from a wholesaler. The gain on a row might be N1,000 but for you as a retailer selling it at N125 per yard which is the general sales price, the gain is N250. You can see that the profit margin is times four. However, either small scale or large scale, you will definitely maximize profit.