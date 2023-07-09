Night Ban On Okada, Keke In Kwara Remains – Police

Police in Kwara State have reminded residents of the state that the ban on tricycles and motorcycle operations at night is still in force.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, made this known in a statement in Ilorin yesterday.

It quoted the state commissioner of police, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, as saying that she wished to remind motorcycle and tricycle operators of the ban on their operations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout the state.

Emerging from a meeting held with associations at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the new police chief reminded the unions of the existential law promulgated by the state government banning their operations at the said time.

She also restated her commitment to enforcing the laws to the letter.

She advised the union leaders to warn their members of the command’s readiness to start enforcing the laws and prosecuting any member caught violating them.