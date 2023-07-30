Investment In Modular Refineries Antidote To Energy Crisis In Nigeria – PANDEF

Worried by the prevailing hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms in the energy sector, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) rose from its expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital with some far-reaching resolutions to douse tension in the polity.

The meeting, which ended at the Watbridge Hotel Uyo at the weekend, was presided over by the National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, with the endorsement of the National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who sent a goodwill message, delivered by Amb. Godsknow Igali, expressing delight at the quality of leadership being provided by the National Chairman and his executives, and further encouraged the NEC members to remain steadfast and resolute in the pursuit of the objectives of the Forum, and the shared interests of the region.

The communique at the end of the meeting signed by the PANDEF chairman, congratulated President Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio, on their emergence as leaders of Nigeria, and expressed confidence in their ability to get the country out of the woods, by addressing the current socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.