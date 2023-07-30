NDDC C’ttee: Ugochinyere Salutes Speaker Abbas Over Choice Of Ibori, Leko 

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has commended the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, over his choice of Hon. Ibori Suenu and Jafaru Leko as chairman, deputy chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), respectively.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State, in statement on Sunday, expressed optimism that the duo will work well towards ensuring that the interventionist commission under their oversight will realise its full potential and vision.

He said, “I congratulate my able colleagues on their appointments as Chairman, Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). NDDC is a federal agency established to foster sustainable development in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The agency is dedicated to making the region a better place for its people and empowering them to enjoy its wealth. Though it has made some impact and achieved some successes in providing infrastructure, empowerment programs and so on to the region. However, it still faces challenges and I believe Suenu and Leko will work together with relevant stakeholders to surmount those challenges to realise its full potential and vision.”