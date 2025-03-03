1.0 INTRODUCTION

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is a Parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment with the mandate of manpower training and development in the public and private sectors of the economy with a view to providing a pool of indigenous trained manpower to meet the needs of the Nigerian economy and regulating training standards.

The ITF wishes to solicit for applications from experienced and competent Suppliers/Contractors/Service Providers with cognate experience in Lots listed under 2.0 below wishing to do business with the Fund to pre-qualify their companies to enable them participate in Financial bid for contracts of Works, Goods and Services for 2025 Budget implementation.

SCOPE OF WORKS/SUPPLY AND SERVICES

CATEGORY A: WORKS

Lot 1.Minor Construction (Building/Landscaping)

Lot 2.Renovation of Existing Structures

CATEGORY B: GOODS

Lot 3. Supply of Furniture and Fittings

LOT 4: Supply of Office soft Furnishing

Lot 5: Supply of Office Machine & Equipment

Lot 6: Supply of Computer Hardware & Accessories

Lot 7: Supply of Training Programme Equipment

Lot 8: Supply of Workshop Tools and Equipment

Lot 9: Supply of Stationery Materials

Lot 10: Corporate Gifts items

CATEGORY C: NON CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Lot 11: Events Management Services

Lot 12: Media Services

Lot 13: Catering Services

Lot 14: Printing and Publication

Lot 15: Vehicle Repairs Services

CATEGORY C: CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Lot 16: Training Services

3.0 ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Evidence of Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) including Form CAC 1 or CAC 2 and CAC 7 . Business Name with Form BN1 is also acceptable for Training Services; Evidence of Company’s Income Tax Clearance Certificate (or Personal Income Tax Clearance Certificates of all the Partners in case of Training Services) for the last three (3) years valid till 31st December, 2025; Evidence of Pension Clearance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025 (this requirement is only applicable to bidders whose number of staff is 15 and above); Evidence of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025 (this requirement is only applicable to bidders whose number of staff is 25 and above or the bidder’s annual turnover is N50m and above); Evidence of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Clearance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025; Evidence of Registration on the National Database of Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers by submission of Interim Registration Report (IRR) expiring on 31st December, 2025 or valid Certificate issued by BPP. Sworn Affidavit:

disclosing whether or not any officer of the relevant committees of the Industrial Training Fund or the Bureau of Public Procurement is a former or present Director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and to confirm that all information presented in its bid are true and correct in all particulars;

that no Director has been convicted in any Country for any criminal offence relating to fraud or financial impropriety or criminal misrepresentation or falsification of facts relating to any matter;

that the Company is not in receivership, the subject of any form of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings or the subject of any form of winding up petition or proceedings;

Company’s Audited Accounts for the last three (3) years -2022, 2023 & 2024; Current year Reference Letter from a reputable Commercial Bank in Nigeria, indicating willingness to provide credit facility for the execution of the project when needed; Company’s Profile with the Curriculum Vitae of Key Staff to be deployed for the project, including copies of their Academic/Professional qualifications such as COREN, QSRBN, ARCON, CORBON etc.; Verifiable documentary evidence of at least three (3) similar jobs (in size, nature & complexity) executed in the last five (5) years including Letters of Awards, Valuation Certificates, Job Completion Certificates and Photographs of the projects; List of Plants/Equipment with proof of Ownership/Lease Agreement; For Supply of Equipment: Letter of Authorization from the Original Equipment Manufacturers; Evidence of Firm’s current registration with Environmental Health Officers Registration Council (EHORECON) For Joint Venture/Partnership, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) should be provided (CAC, Tax Clearance Certificate, Pension Clearance Certificate, ITF Compliance Certificate, NSITF Clearance Certificate, IRR & Sworn Affidavit are compulsory for each JV partner) All documents for submission must be transmitted with a Covering/Forwarding letter under the Company/Firm’s Letter Head Paper bearing amongst others, the Registration Number (RC) as issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Contact Address, Telephone Number (preferably GSM No.), and e-mail address. The Letterhead Paper must bear the Names and Nationalities of the Directors of the Company at the bottom of the page, duly signed by the authorised officer of the firm.

SUBMISSION OF PREQUALIFICATION DOCUMENTS AND EOI

Prospective bidders are to submit pre-qualification documents/Expression of Interest for each of the Lot desired; hard copy of the technical bid or EOI packaged in sealed envelope and clearly marked as “Technical Bid” or “EOI”; and addressed to The Director-General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund and clearly marked with the name of the project and the Lot number.

Furthermore, the reverse of the sealed envelope should have the name and address of the bidder and to be dropped in the designated Tender Box at ITF Headquarters, Yakubu Gowon Auditorium Building, Jos, Plateau State. For further enquiries, please contact the Director, Procurement Department not later than 12:00 noon 17th March, 2025.

Note: EOI should be submitted for Lot 16, while all other Lots are Technical bids.

OPENING OF PRE-QUALIFICATION DOCUMENTS/EOI

The technical bids/EOI will be opened immediately after the deadline for submission at 12:00 noon 17th March, 2025 in the ITF Headquarters, Yakubu Gowon Auditorium Building, Jos, Plateau State. For further enquiries, please contact the Director, Procurement Department on e-mail: [email protected]

GENERAL INFORMATION Bids must be in English Language and signed by an official authorised by the bidder; Bids submitted after the deadline for submission would be returned un-opened; Bidders should not bid for more than two (2) Lots. Companies that violate this will be automatically disqualified All costs will be borne by the bidders; Goods and Works: Only pre-qualified bidders at technical evaluation will be invited at a later date for collection of tender documents; Services: Only shortlisted Consultants will be invited at a later date for collection of Request for Proposals; The ITF is not bound to pre-qualify any bidder and reserves the right to annul the Procurement process at any time without incurring any liabilities in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.



Signed

Director-General/Chief Executive Industrial Training Fund